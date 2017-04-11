Arrests For Assaulting A CS Policeman, Vehicle Burglary, Employee Theft, & Aggravated Assault Of Two People

A College Station policeman was beaten in Northgate last weekend. The officer was checked out by fire department EMT’s at the scene for minor injuries to his face, ribs, both hands, one of his elbows, and both of his knees. This was after the first of two Taser shots were fired when the suspect refused to stop fighting officers who wanted to arrest him for public intoxication. After the officer was injured and had his helmet and safety glasses knocked off, the Taser was used a second time. That led to getting the California man under control. 33 year old Navy Afe was also arrested for resisting and evading arrest. The arrest followed officers responding to an altercation after the bars closed Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Gig Em Food Mart on University.

College Station police responding to a report of suspicious activity at an apartment complex at two in the morning on Saturday found several vehicles with their trunks opened. A resident at Lake Ridge townhomes on Jones-Butler reported seeing two white man dressed in all black. CSPD caught one of the suspects, 19 year old Brandon Scanlin of Bryan…who told officers according to the arrest report he broke into four or five vehicles. Scanlin is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest for burglary of a vehicle.

One of two women accused of stealing from their employer last December has been arrested. According to the arrest report from College Station police, 26 year old Heather Thompson, whose city of residence was not listed in online jail records, is accused of taking almost $2,100 dollars from the retail store Calendar Holdings through fraudulent returns, cash deposits, and thefts from the cash register. Thompson was also arrested on three warrants for debit or credit card abuse that according to CSPD are not related to the employee theft.

Two people were taken to the hospital with major injuries following a domestic disturbance in Bryan Sunday morning during the two o’clock hour. Police arrested 48 year old Fernando Hinojosa of Bryan on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BPD reported one of the two victims…who is an unidentified family member…was either shoved or fell out of a vehicle, then the vehicle backed up and possibly ran over their leg. The second victim according to police was trying to help the first victim when they were struck on the head with a beer bottle. The bystander was admitted to the hospital.