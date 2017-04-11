Another Paxton Gem Lifts Seattle to 6-0 Win Over Houston

SEATTLE (AP) _ James Paxton shut down Houston for the second time in a week,

pitching seven innings of four-hit ball and leading the Seattle Mariners to a

6-0 win over the Astros in their home opener Monday.

The Mariners rebounded nicely from Sunday’s ugly ninth-inning meltdown against

the Angels when they gave up seven runs and lost 10-9. Paxton (1-0) was a big

reason why, keeping Houston’s offense silent long enough for Seattle’s bats to

wake up and finally convert with runners in scoring position. Paxton struck out

eight and walked two while pitching in Seattle’s home opener for the second time

in his career.

Nelson Cruz finally broke through with a two-run single in the fifth inning to

give Seattle the lead and Mitch Haniger followed an inning later with a two-out

RBI single. Seattle was 8 for 57 through the first seven games and 1 of 8 on

Monday with runners in scoring position before Cruz lined Charlie Morton’s pitch

into center field.