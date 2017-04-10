Warren, Booker Lead Suns Past Mavericks, 124-111

PHOENIX (AP) _ T.J. Warren and Devin Booker each scored 21 points to help the

Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-111 on Sunday in their home finale.

Booker went to the bench for good with 8:35 left in the third quarter. Booker,

with a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game, passed Kobe Bryant to move

into fourth place on the NBA scoring list of players before their 21st birthday.

Booker, with 2,774 career points, trails Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and

leader LeBron James.

Tyler Ulis added 20 points and 10 assists for the Suns.

The Mavericks rested starters Dirk Nowitzki, Nerlens Noel and Wesley Matthews

in the second half. Yogi Ferrell and Dwight Powell led Dallas with 21 points

each. They have lost four straight.