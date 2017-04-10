“Trespasser” Struck By A Train In Bryan

“Trespasser” Struck By A Train In BryanFeatured Stories, News Monday, April 10th, 2017
A Union Pacific train headed from Hockley to Ogden Texas had an unscheduled stop Friday night in Bryan.
Police report a man on the tracks attempted to move away at the last moment but was struck.
The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where police say he will be OK.
U-P says B-P-D is handling the incident involving what the railroad described was a trespasser.
