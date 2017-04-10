“Trespasser” Struck By A Train In Bryan

A Union Pacific train headed from Hockley to Ogden Texas had an unscheduled stop Friday night in Bryan.

Police report a man on the tracks attempted to move away at the last moment but was struck.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where police say he will be OK.

U-P says B-P-D is handling the incident involving what the railroad described was a trespasser.