Home » Featured Stories, News » “Trespasser” Struck By A Train In Bryan

“Trespasser” Struck By A Train In Bryan

Posted by Featured Stories, News Monday, April 10th, 2017

A Union Pacific train headed from Hockley to Ogden Texas had an unscheduled stop Friday night in Bryan.

Police report a man on the tracks attempted to move away at the last moment but was struck.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where police say he will be OK.

U-P says B-P-D is handling the incident involving what the railroad described was a trespasser.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114928

Posted by on Apr 10 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-