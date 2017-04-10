Texas A&M’s Mays Business School Receives Largest Gift Ever

The single largest monetary commitment in the history of the Mays Business School at Texas A&M is coming from the founding family.

The A&M Foundation has announced a ten year, $25 million dollar contribution from the foundation established by Lowry and Peggy Mays of San Antonio.

The dean of the business school, Eli Jones, says the gift is a reflection of the Mays family support of the business school’s new strategic plan, which in part giving students global experiences to prepare them to work for multi-national companies.

Dr. Jones, who earned his MBA and PhD. degrees from the Mays Business School, says another portion of the gift establishes an entrepreneurship academy.

And the gift will also fund a proposed expansion of the school’s headquarters, which is the Wehner Building.

The gift brings the overall lifetime giving by the Mays family to $47 million dollars. That includes the $15 million given in 1996 that resulted in renaming the business school where Lowry Mays graduated in 1957.

The contribution is also added to the foundation’s “Lead By Example” campaign, bringing the total to more than $2.5 billion…towards the goal of $4 billion dollars

Click below for comments from Eli Jones, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

News release from the Texas A&M Foundation:

In support of Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, the Texas A&M Foundation has received a commitment of $25 million from the Mays Family Foundation, the largest single commitment in the school’s history. The gift is part of an overall lifetime giving of $47 million, including a $15 million commitment in 1996 that resulted in the school’s renaming to Mays Business School.

The $25 million contribution will develop students’ entrepreneurial capabilities through a new Lowry Mays Entrepreneurial Leadership Academy program with the Center for New Ventures and Entrepreneurship, and will support several areas of innovation in Mays Business School, including the proposed expansion of the school’s headquarters, the Wehner Building, and the school’s study abroad programs.

The Mays Family Foundation was established in 1994 by Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M’s business school, and his wife Peggy to perpetuate their personal philanthropy. Lowry Mays, the founder of Clear Channel Communications, is an avid supporter of Texas A&M and a longtime resident of San Antonio.

Lowry Mays has been actively engaged in advancing the quality of Texas A&M University. His most consequential service was his appointment to The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, where he served two non-consecutive terms (1985 to 1991 and 2001 to 2007), including chairman from 2003 to 2005.

“I am honored to help support the school’s vision to advance the world’s prosperity with a $25 million gift distributed over the next 10 years. I am especially grateful to support Mays Business School’s vision to develop Transformational Leaders and to tackle the challenges of entrepreneurship and innovation,” he said.

“Lowry Mays’ engagement with Mays Business School has led to its rise among the top business schools in the nation, with specific impact in entrepreneurship and innovation thanks to his dynamism and commitment,” said Michael K. Young, Texas A&M University’s president.

As a result of the couple’s generosity, both financially and through their service, Mays Business School recently selected them as the school’s first recipients and namesakes of the Peggy and Lowry Mays Impact Award. The award honors those who have a distinguished record of impacting Mays Business School through exemplary giving and strong leadership.

“Lowry Mays is a great example of Mays Transformational Leaders: Responsible, ethical leaders with entrepreneurial mindsets and vision, who have strong business competencies and personify selfless service,” said Eli Jones, dean of Mays Business School. “We appreciate his commitment to our school’s vision to help advance the world’s prosperity. We continually strive to live up to the honor of bearing his name.”

“I continue to be humbled by the generosity of the Mays family, and the leadership that Lowry and Peggy demonstrate every day of their lives,” said Tyson Voelkel, president of the Texas A&M Foundation. “Their latest support through their family foundation not only enriches Mays Business School, but enhances Texas A&M University beyond measure.”

The commitment is a significant milestone in the university’s “Lead by Example” campaign, and pushes the current campaign total past $2.5 billion. The campaign, which officially launched in 2015, has a goal of $4 billion, and is the largest comprehensive campaign in the history of higher education in Texas.