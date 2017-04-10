Spike Dykes, revered former coach at Texas Tech, dead at 79

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) _ Spike Dykes, the folksy West Texas native who led TexasTech to its only Cotton Bowl when that game was reserved for the SouthwestConference champion, has died. He was 79.

School spokesman Matt Dowdy said Dykes died Monday in Horseshoe Bay, Texas,near Austin. There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

Dykes gave Texas Tech coaching stability after the Red Raiders had been spurnedby David McWilliams, who left Texas as an assistant to become Tech’s head coachin 1986 only to return to Austin a year later when Fred Akers was fired.

Texas Tech promoted Dykes, who had joined the staff in 1984, and he retired asthe school’s winningest coach with a record of 82-67-1 over 13 seasons, plus anIndependence Bowl loss after McWilliams’ departure. Mike Leach broke Dykes’ markwith 84 wins from 2000-09.