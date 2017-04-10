Sergio Garcia Earns his First Green Jacket in Augusta

Sergio Garcia Earns his First Green Jacket in AugustaFeatured Stories, Sports Monday, April 10th, 2017
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) _ Sergio Garcia is no longer in the conversation of
outstanding golfers to never win a major. Not after he slipped his arms into a
green jacket on Sunday.
Garcia has won the Masters in comeback fashion, beating Justin Rose in a
sudden-death playoff. The 37-year-old Spaniard trailed Rose by two shots with
six holes remaining before ending his two decades of close calls and major
meltdowns in major tournaments.
Rose sent his first playoff drive into the trees on 18 and managed to punch out
before failing to sink a 15-foot par putt. That opened the door for Garcia to
win the title by two-putting from 12 feet out. Garcia wasted no time wrapping up
the Masters, sinking a birdie putt before crouching in disbelief while hearing
chants of “Ser-gee-oh! Ser-gee-oh!” from the gallery. Rose patted his opponent
on the cheek before they embraced.
Garcia and Rose began the final round tied for the lead before carding 3-under
69s to finish at minus-9. Garcia’s birdie putt made him the third Spaniard to
don a green jacket, joining the late Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.
Charl Schwartzel closed with his second straight 68 to finish third at 6 under,
one shot ahead of Matt Kuchar and second-round co-leader Thomas
Pieters. Paul Casey’s 4-under total was one better than Rory McIlroy and Kevin
Chappell.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114793