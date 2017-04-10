New Discoveries Made By Local Chapter Of The Sons Of Confederate Veterans

For more than 100 years, Brazos County has observed Confederate Memorial Day.

According to a proclamation approved at the April 4th county commission meeting, April 26th is to give thanks for the unselfish service of those who fought during the Civil War so that future generations might live free and prosper and never repeat the mistake of the past.

Bill Boyd of the Sul Ross camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who accepted the proclamation, said with some assistance, they have discovered the graves of 14 more Confederate soldiers in the Steep Hollow cemetery. Two of the graves did not have markers, and Boyd says new gravestones from the Veterans Administration will be set in the near future.

Boyd also told commissioners they have been cleaning up the Kizer cemetery, which is off Highway 21 east of Coulter Field airport.

Click below for comments Bill Boyd made to county commissioners:

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation approved by county commissioners.