MSC Opas Update on WTAW

Anne Black, MSC Opas Executive Director, talks to Scott DeLucia about the recent performance of Jersey Boys and the final performance of the season, Once, on Tuesday, April 11th and Wednesday, April 12th. Black also discusses the start of next season and when performances will be announced.

Click below to hear Anne Black visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

AnneBlack041017