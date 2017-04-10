Harden Gets 21st Triple-Double, Leads Rockets Past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) _ James Harden had 35 points, 15 assists and 11

rebounds for his 21st triple-double of the season, leading the Houston Rockets

to a 135-128 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Harden is second to Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, who broke Oscar

Robertson’s 56-year-old NBA record with his 42nd triple-double Sunday in a win

at Denver. Harden has scored 30 or more points and had double-digit assists in

29 games.

Ryan Anderson made six 3-pointers and had 21 points for Houston. Clint Capela

and Lou Williams each had 18 points, and Bobby Brown made four 3-pointers and

finished with 16 points. The Rockets made 18 of 43 3-pointers.

Skal Labissiere had 25 for the Kings, and Ty Lawson had 20 points and 11

assists.

The Kings were swept in four games by Houston for the first time since the

1997-98 season. The Rockets have defeated Sacramento 12 of 13 games.