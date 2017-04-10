Gallo’s Career-High 5 RBIs Back Perez as Rangers Top A’s 8-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Joey Gallo homered and had a career-high five RBIs to

back left-hander Martin Perez, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics

8-1 on Sunday.

Still playing third base on the first day Adrian Beltre (right calf) was

eligible to come off the disabled list, Gallo hit a three-run homer for the last

of three straight hits in the second inning _ the only three allowed by Sean

Manaea (0-1).

The Oakland lefty struck out six straight and finished with a career-high 10

strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. But he gave up six runs, five earned, and hit two

batters, including Nomar Mazara with a glancing blow to the batting helmet.

Mazara stayed in the game.

Robinson Chirinos had a two-run homer and another RBI on a bases-loaded walk.