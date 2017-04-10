Daytime Dorm Room Burglary & Attempted Sexual Assault At Texas A&M

From the Texas A&M police department’s Facebook page:

On April 10, 2017, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) made contact with a female victim, regarding an alleged burglary with intent to commit sexual assault.

The victim reported that during the early morning hours of April 8, 2017, she was awoken by a male voice inside her residence hall room, Gainer Hall (Dorm 5). The victim described hearing the voice refer to sexual contact with her. She immediately looked and observed a male subject lying on her roommates bed. The victim then grabbed a knife as the subject began to approach her. During this time, the subject made multiple threats to sexually assault the victim. The victim told the subject to get out of her room. The subject continued to approach her. She poked at the subject with her knife, at which point the subject exited the room.

The suspect was described as a male subject, 5’06 – 5’09, approximately 180-200 pounds, wearing a light colored long-sleeved shirt or sweatshirt.

The victim was not injured. She has chosen to participate in the pseudonym program and no further information will be released at this time.

This case has been turned over the Criminal Investigation Division. Please contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345 if you have information about this crime.

It is important to remember sexual assault is not the fault of the victim, only a perpetrator can prevent sexual assault. Unfortunately, there are individuals in our community who choose not to respect the rights of others.

Due to the requirements in the Clery Act, it is our responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures. Students are encouraged to:

· Always keep your residence hall room locked.

· If you observe or have safety concerns, such as mechanical issues with doors or locks in your residence hall, report them to residence staff immediately.

· Do not let people into your residence hall you do not know. Nonresidents should be escorted by a resident of the building.

· If you observe suspicious activity, report it to the police immediately.

For more information on resources, support services and reporting options please visit: http://studentlife.tamu.edu/sas.svp

No one has to do everything but everyone has to do something, Step in and Stand Up Against Sexual Violence. http://stepinstandup.tamu.edu/get_involved.html