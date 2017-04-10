Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley Announces 2017 Tribute Luncheon Honorees

The 13th annual fundraiser to raise operating funds for the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley (CFBV) will be held on April 24th.

Foundation president Patricia Gerling says this year’s tribute luncheon honorees are Celia Goode-Haddock, Larry Hodges, and Gary Blair.

Tickets for the luncheon, which celebrates philanthropy in the Brazos Valley, are available through April 18 by going online at http://cfbv.org/events/tributeluncheon or by contacting the foundation office at 979-589-4305.

Click below for comments from Patricia Gerling, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Click HERE to read and download additional information from CFBV.