Home » Sports » Astros Top Royals 5-4 on Gattis’ Bases-Loaded Walk in 12th

Astros Top Royals 5-4 on Gattis’ Bases-Loaded Walk in 12th

Posted by Sports Monday, April 10th, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) _ Jake Marisnick hit a tying home run off Kelvin Herrera in the
ninth inning and Evan Gattis drew a bases-loaded walk from Matt Strahm in the
12th, helping the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Sunday and stop
a three-game losing streak.

George Springer hit his 12th leadoff homer and third in seven games this
season.

Brandon Moss homered against Chris Devenski (1-0) in the ninth to give the
Royals a 4-3 lead, but Marisnick sent a Herrera slider into the left field
Crawford Boxes.

Springer reached on an infield single leading off the 12th against Strahm
(0-2), Alex Bregman sacrificed, Jose Altuve was intentionally walked and Carlos
Correa hit into a forceout that advanced Springer to third.

Brian McCann walked on 10 pitches, and Gattis took a high-and-inside,
full-count pitch for ball four.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114798

Posted by on Apr 10 2017. Filed under Sports.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-