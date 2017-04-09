Kolek Pitches Aggies to Rubber Match Win vs. No. 11 Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Stephen Kolek threw eight innings of one-run baseball to lead the Texas A&M Aggies over the No. 11 Auburn Tigers, 3-1, Sunday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Kolek (2-2) set career highs in innings and strikeouts in his lights out performance. The sophomore scattered five hits and gave up just one walk, registering four 1-2-3 frames. His only run against came on single in the eighth. Kolek was relieved by Mitchell Kilkenny who notched his fourth save of the season and clinched the series for A&M.

The Texas A&M (22-11, 5-7) bats did their part tallying single-run frames off Auburn (24-10, 8-4) on three occasions. In the first, the Aggies opened the scoring for the first time in the last six games. Nick Choruby lead off the game with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Shewmake drove in his 36th run of the season to put up the game’s first run.

They played add-on off throughout the game scoring a run two of the middle frames. Shewmake again delivered with a two-out RBI single in the fifth to put A&M up 2-0.

In the sixth, Hunter Coleman got things started with a double and came around on Walker Pennington ‘s single. The third Aggie run of the game marked the end of the day for Auburn starter Davis Daniel (2-2). Daniel threw 5.1 innings, struck out five and earned the loss.

In the game, the Aggies put the leadoff man on in 5-of-8 innings and hit 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Cam Blake was perfect hitting 2-for-2 in his second straight start in left.

Next up, the Aggies will host Abilene Christian in a Tuesday matchup before hitting the road for a three-game set with Alabama starting on Thursday.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics