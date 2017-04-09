Aggies Tame The Tigers in Final Regular Season Road Match

AUBURN, Alabama – The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept Auburn, 4-0, Sunday afternoon at the Yarborough Tennis Center in Auburn, Alabama. The Aggies improved to 17-5 on the year and 10-1 in league play, while the Tigers fell to 13-12 this season and 3-7 in conference action.

The Aggies bounced back from dropping the doubles point Friday night against Mississippi State to earn the 1-0 advantage against Auburn. No. 77 Arthur Rinderknech and AJ Catanzariti earned a 6-3 upset of No. 15 Max Hinnisdaels and Conner Huertas on court one. The victory was the second for the Texas A&M junior duo over a top-15 pair this season, topping No. 13 Fabian Fallert and Grey Hamilton of Ole Miss on the final day of March.

Jordi Arconada and Hady Habib suffered a 6-4 setback to Brandon Laubser and Edward Nguyen before Max Lunkin and Aleksandre Bakshi clinched the day’s first point with a 7-5 triumph over Dante Salle and Olle Thestrup.

The Maroon & White maintained the pressure on the home team, winning the first set on all six courts. Bakshi picked up his 11th dual and sixth SEC victory of the season, topping Laubser 6-3, 6-1 on court six to double the Texas A&M lead to 2-0.

The Aggies took a 3-0 advantage as No. 8 Rinderknech bested No. 62 Hinnisdaels 6-2, 6-0 to earn his eighth SEC triumph and 14th win over ranked opposition this season. The Paris, France native, earned his team-leading 22ndwin on the year improving to 13-5 in dual matches this spring.

Habib won his 13th straight match, topping Saleh 6-4, 6-3 on court five to seal the win for the visitors. The Houston, Texas native improved to 13-1 in dual matches and a league-best 10-0 in conference play.

The Aggies will close out the regular season Saturday, April 15 at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center against No. 13 Georgia at 1 p.m. (CT). All Texas A&M students are granted free admission to home matches by presenting a valid student ID. Additionally, fans are reminded the Mitchell Tennis Center adheres to the Texas A&M Athletics ‘Clear Bag’ policy, for more information about the policy visit 12thMan.com/beclear .

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.

Post Match Quotes

Steve Denton , Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach

On Team’s mindset heading into the match…

“Were not getting ahead of ourselves and focused on Auburn. We preached to the team to stay in the present. We went in with the one match at a time philosophy.”

Message to the team between doubles and singles…

“We were down double match point in doubles and our guys really raised their level of play at that time. We were pleased with the energy the guys were showing and it was important for the guys to come out in singles with that same energy.”

On Approach to Georgia match next Saturday…

“We will have a really hard week of practice so that everyone is confident going into the match. We are hopeful that the 12th Man will come out in full force to help the guys playing in a great match and show them support as we play for an SEC title. The Mitchell Tennis Center is the place to be next Saturday afternoon.”

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Auburn

Apr 09, 2017 at Auburn, Ala.

(Yarbrough Tennis Center)

#7 Texas A&M 4, Auburn 0

Singles competition

1. #8 Arthur Rinderknech (TAMU) def. #62 Max Hinnisdaels (AUBURN) 6-2, 6-0

2. Carles Sarrio (AUBURN) vs. #58 Jordi Arconada (TAMU) 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

3. Conner Huertas (AUBURN) vs. #123 AJ Catanzariti (TAMU) 4-6, 3-3, unfinished

4. Olle Thestrup (AUBURN) vs. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 2-6, 5-4, unfinished

5. Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Dante Saleh (AUBURN) 6-4, 6-3

6. Aleksandre Bakshi (TAMU) def. Brandon Laubser (AUBURN) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #77 Arthur Rinderknech / AJ Catanzariti (TAMU) def. #15 Max Hinnisdaels/Conner Huertas (AUBURN) 6-3

2. Brandon Laubser/Edward Nguyen (AUBURN) def. Jordi Arconada / Hady Habib (TAMU) 6-4

3. Max Lunkin / Aleksandre Bakshi (TAMU) def. Dante Saleh/Olle Thestrup (AUBURN) 7-5

Match Notes:

Auburn 13-12; National ranking #50

Texas A&M 17-5; National ranking #7

Played outdoors

Senior Day 16-5

T-2:04