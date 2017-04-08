Aggie Football Maroon & White Game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team concluded spring drills with the annual Maroon & White scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. The Maroon Team earned a 23-7 victory in front of a crowd of nearly 21,000 fans. The annual match-up was viewed nationally on ESPNU as teams were drafted by captains junior Christian Kirk and senior Armani Watts.

The White Team got off to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown on redshirt freshman Nick Starkel’s 16-yard pass to redshirt freshman Kendrick Rogers. Maroon rallied to score 23 straight points to earn the victory, gaining substantial momentum as freshman Kellen Mond’s 42-yard pass to sophomore Aaron Hansford evened the score with 5:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Maroon surged to a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter after senior Jake Hubenak’s 17-yard pass to redshirt freshman Quartney Davis. Junior Kwame Etwi’s one-yard rushing touchdown with 3:33 to go and senior Jarrett Johnson’s safety in the final moments of the game, solidified the victory for the Maroon clad unit.

Spring drills were the final tune up of the 2016-17 school year, leading into the 2017 football season. The 2017 schedule is highlighted by familiar SEC foes including home games against South Carolina (9/30), Alabama (10/7), Mississippi State (10/28) and Auburn (11/4). The season will also feature games away from Kyle Field against Arkansas (9/23), UCLA (9/3), Florida (10/14), Ole Miss (11/18) and LSU (11/25).

Tickets for the upcoming season can be purchased at https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/ticket-center/football.aspx

S Armani Watts & WR Christian Kirk

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics