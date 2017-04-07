Wide Receiver Merritt to Not Compete in Maroon & White Game

Kirk Merritt, a Texas A&M football player, is alleged to have committed two offenses on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, 2016.

On Oct. 25, the athletics department was notified of the accusations as well as the Title IX Office and the Office of the Dean of Student Life.

On Oct. 28, after receiving the police report, Coach Kevin Sumlin immediately suspended Merritt from all football activities.

On Nov. 8, Merritt was arrested and the athletics department suspended Merritt indefinitely per athletics department policy.

The university conduct process concluded on Jan. 20.

Feb. 1, Merritt’s suspension was lifted by the athletics department after the university action.

Merritt will not participate in the spring game on Apr. 8.

