Dyson, Segura Help Mariners to 1st Win, 4-2 Over Astros

Dyson, Segura Help Mariners to 1st Win, 4-2 Over AstrosSports Friday, April 7th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) _ Jarrod Dyson hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning
and Jean Segura drove in a run later in the inning to lift the Seattle Mariners
to a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
The game was tied at 2 entering the ninth before Danny Valencia walked with one
out and Carlos Ruiz was plunked by Ken Giles (0-1). They were replaced by
pinch-runners Taylor Motter and Guillermo Heredia before Dyson’s fly ball landed
between left fielder Nori Aoki and center fielder Jake Marisnick to allow Motter
to score and put Seattle on top.
Segura singled with two outs to send Heredia home for an insurance run that
made it 4-2.
Dan Altavilla (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Edwin Diaz
struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.
