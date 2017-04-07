City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, April 7th, 2017
The City of College Station update features Heather Woolwine, Recycling and Environmental Compliance Manager, discussing the 22nd Brazos Valley Earth Day, recycling practices, and more on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 7.
Click below to hear Heather Woolwine visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114742
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 7 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.