Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Friday, April 7th, 2017

The City of College Station update features Heather Woolwine, Recycling and Environmental Compliance Manager, discussing the 22nd Brazos Valley Earth Day, recycling practices, and more on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 7.

Click below to hear Heather Woolwine visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

HeatherWoolwine040717

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114742

Posted by on Apr 7 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-