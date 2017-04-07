Bryan Man Found Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend’s Seven Month Old Daughter

A Bryan man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole.

That’s after a Brazos County district court jury this week convicted 38 year old Talawrence Tennell of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend’s seven month old daughter.

According to the arrest report, the February 2015 death took place while the mother was out of the house.

The child sustained multiple skull and rib fractures, a broken left femur, a dislocated or broken right wrist, multiple abrasions on her face and head, and bruises on her chest and the bottoms of her feet.

During the police interview, Tennell said he was under the influence of PCP after a bottle of the liquid broke in a pants pocket and the drug was absorbed into his skin.

