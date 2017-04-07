Autopsy Indicates Accidental Death Of Brazos County Jail Inmate

The cause of death has been announced of a Brazos County jail inmate who died shortly after he arrived from being arrested two months ago.

According to an autopsy, 39 year old Johnny Dewayne Hall of Bryan accidentally died of acute cocaine toxicity.

Sheriff Chris Kirk, who announced the autopsy finding, also stated the autopsy indicated no signs of injury or trauma.

The sheriff says once investigations are completed by his office and the Texas Rangers, they will be forwarded to the Texas attorney general’s office.

Kirk says Hall was waiting to be booked the night of February 15th when detention officers noticed Hall appeared to become disoriented.

A call for medical personnel was followed by transporting Hall to the hospital, where he died in the emergency room.

Hall was arrested earlier by Bryan police for fleeing from officers and tampering with physical evidence.