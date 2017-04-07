Texas A&M Suffers First SEC Setback at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered its first SEC defeat, 4-3, to No. 18 Mississippi State Friday afternoon at the AJ Pitts Tennis Centre in Starkville, Miss. The Aggies fell to 16-5 on the year and 9-1 in league play, while the Bulldogs improved to 16-5 this season and 7-2 in conference action.

The home team claimed the doubles point to open the match as Nuno Borges and Strahinja Rakic topped Aleksandre Bakshi and Max Lunkin , 6-3, followed by Mate Cutura and Vaughn Hunter defeating Jordi Arconada and Hady Habib , 7-5. The setback ended the Aggies streak of claiming the doubles point at two matches.

Texas A&M claimed the first singles match of the day as Habib picked up his 12th straight win. The Houston, Texas native bested Giovanni Oradini 6-3, 6-4 to even the match at 1-1. The home team picked up the next three singles matches to secure the upset.

Trevor Foshey knocked off Bakshi 6-0, 7-5 on court six followed by No. 122 Rakic clipping No. 123 AJ Catanzariti 6-4, 6-3 on court three. The Bulldogs clinched the win on court one moments later as No. 6 Borges topped No. 8 Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-5.

“The doubles point is always important and especially on the road,” Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton said. “We got behind early on a couple of courts and I thought Mississippi State fed off that energy from their fast start and were able to stay on top of us. They continued to keep the pressure on us early in singles and while I was happy how our guys fought back, we waited a little too late to mount a comeback. We just have to learn from this one and move on to Sunday as we prepare for another tough match against Auburn.”

In consolation, the Aggies were able to win the final two matches on the court. Arconada won for the 16th straight time, defeating Cutura 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 on court two, to make the team score 4-2 in the Bulldogs favor. Shortly thereafter, Vacherot earned his eighth SEC win as he bested Niclas Braun 7-6, 6-7, 1-0 [6] on court four.

The Maroon & White remain on the road for their final away match of the season, taking on Auburn at 1 p.m. (CT) Sunday in Auburn, Ala. The Aggies will close out the regular season Saturday, April 15 at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center against No. 13 Georgia at 1 p.m. (CT).



Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State

Apr 07, 2017 at Starkville, MS

(AJ Pitts Tennis Centre)

#18 Mississippi State 4, #7 Texas A&M 3

Singles competition

1. #4 Nuno Borges (MSU) def. #8 Arthur Rinderknech (TAMU) 6-2, 7-5

2. #58 Jordi Arconada (TAMU) def. Mate Cutura (MSU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-0

3. #122 Strahinja Rakic (MSU) def. #123 AJ Catanzariti (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Niclas Braun (MSU) 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 (10-6)

5. Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Giovanni Oradini (MSU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Trevor Foshey (MSU) def. Aleksandre Bakshi (TAMU) 6-0, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. #21 Niclas Braun/Trevor Foshey (MSU) vs. #77 AJ Catanzariti / Arthur Rinderknech (TAMU) 6-6, unfinished

2. Mate Cutura/Vaughn Hunter (MSU) def. Jordi Arconada / Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-5

3. Nuno Borges/Strahinja Rakic (MSU) def. Aleksandre Bakshi / Max Lunkin (TAMU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 16-5, 9-1; National ranking #7

Mississippi State 16-5, 7-2; National ranking #18

Order of finish: Doubles (3, 2); Singles (5, 6, 3, 1, 2, 4)

T-3:10

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics