Tyler Ennis Scores 19 Points, Lakers Top Spurs 102-95

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Tyler Ennis had 19 points in place of injured starter

D’Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 102-95 victory

over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Lakers led by as many as 26 points in snapping an eight-game skid against

the Spurs.

Making his first start of the season, Ennis had six assists and only one

turnover to help Los Angeles snap San Antonio’s three-game winning streak.

Russell missed the game after experiencing soreness in his knee during

shootaround.

The Spurs pulled within 100-95 on back-to-back 3s by Kyle Anderson and Davis

Bertans, but David Nwaba’s follow slam shut the door on the rally. Bertans and

Tony Parker led the Spurs with 14 points each.