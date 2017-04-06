Tyler Ennis Scores 19 Points, Lakers Top Spurs 102-95

Tyler Ennis Scores 19 Points, Lakers Top Spurs 102-95Sports Thursday, April 6th, 2017
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Tyler Ennis had 19 points in place of injured starter
D’Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 102-95 victory
over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
The Lakers led by as many as 26 points in snapping an eight-game skid against
the Spurs.
Making his first start of the season, Ennis had six assists and only one
turnover to help Los Angeles snap San Antonio’s three-game winning streak.
Russell missed the game after experiencing soreness in his knee during
shootaround.
The Spurs pulled within 100-95 on back-to-back 3s by Kyle Anderson and Davis
Bertans, but David Nwaba’s follow slam shut the door on the rally. Bertans and
Tony Parker led the Spurs with 14 points each.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114544