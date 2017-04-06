Springer’s HR in 13 Gives Astros 5-3 Win Over Mariners

Springer’s HR in 13 Gives Astros 5-3 Win Over MarinersSports Thursday, April 6th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) _ George Springer’s three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of
the 13th inning gave the Houston Astros a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners
on Wednesday night.
Springer’s shot off Chase De Jong (0-1), who started the inning to make his
major-league debut, landed in the first row of the left-field Crawford Boxes.
Evan Gattis drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on Norichika Aoki’s
single with two outs.
Houston reliever Jandel Gustave walked Mitch Haniger, Robinson Cano and Nelson
Cruz to load the bases to start the top of the 13th. He was replaced by Brad
Peacock (1-0), who walked Kyle Seager on five pitches to drive in the go-ahead
run before getting the next three hitters.
The Astros improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2001, while dropping the
Mariners to their first 0-3 start since 2011.
