Springer’s HR in 13 Gives Astros 5-3 Win Over Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) _ George Springer’s three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of

the 13th inning gave the Houston Astros a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners

on Wednesday night.

Springer’s shot off Chase De Jong (0-1), who started the inning to make his

major-league debut, landed in the first row of the left-field Crawford Boxes.

Evan Gattis drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on Norichika Aoki’s

single with two outs.

Houston reliever Jandel Gustave walked Mitch Haniger, Robinson Cano and Nelson

Cruz to load the bases to start the top of the 13th. He was replaced by Brad

Peacock (1-0), who walked Kyle Seager on five pitches to drive in the go-ahead

run before getting the next three hitters.

The Astros improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2001, while dropping the

Mariners to their first 0-3 start since 2011.