Prison For Multiple DWI Convictions

Two Brazos County residents caught with the same blood alcohol level are headed to prison after pleading guilty DWI with prior convictions.

A Bryan woman has admitted to her sixth DWI in 26 years. That was followed by a Brazos County district court jury sentencing 54 year old Mary McGhee to 12 years in prison. The Brazos County district attorney’s office says McGhee was involved in crash involving three other vehicles in November 2015 in College Station on Texas near Walton. According to the arrest report, McGhee’s SUV rear-ended a car with enough force that the trunk was crumpled to almost where the back seat should have been. Prosecutors say three people were injured, including a woman who was nine months pregnant. McGhee’s blood alcohol level was almost point 2-3-8, almost three times the legal limit. Two years ago, McGhee was sentenced to two years for her fifth DWI…which according to her arrest report was one of three in Texas and with two in Florida during a period of 26 years.

The D-A’s office also announced 30 year old Alejandro Arriola of Bryan pleaded guilty to his third DWI and was sentenced to serve six years. Prosecutors say Arriola’s blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit (.238), and was also under the influence of cocaine, when he was involved in a four vehicle crash in March of last year that injured two people. Arriola’s prior convictions were in 2006 and 2015. According to online records, it’s also the 29th time Arriola has been booked in the Brazos County jail, dating back to 2004.