Lindor Slam Gives AL Champ Indians Opening Sweep of Rangers
Thursday, April 6th, 2017
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead grand slam off closer
Sam Dyson in the ninth inning and the defending AL champion Cleveland Indians
completed a season-opening sweep with a 9-6 victory over the Texas Rangers on
Wednesday night.
Lindor’s first career slam and second homer of the game came after he put the
Rangers ahead in the fifth when the shortstop misjudged Joey Gallo’s speed,
couldn’t beat the slugger to second base on an attempted two-out force play and
allowed two runs to score on a throwing error.
Dyson (0-2) loaded the bases and walked in a run before Lindor’s homer down the
right field line during a five-run Cleveland ninth. Dyson blew his first save
after giving up three runs in a tie game in an 8-5 loss on opening day. He has
allowed eight runs in one inning for the defending AL West champs.
