City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Thursday, April 6th, 2017

Today’s City of Bryan update features Kala McCain, Communications and Marketing Supervisor, and Sandra Willis, Code Enforcement Officer, discussing code enforcement regulations, upcoming city events, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 6.

Click below to hear Kala McCain and Sandra Willis visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

-