Texas A&M System Chancellor Reaction To Texas Senate Votes Limiting Future Tuition Increases

The Texas Senate on Tuesday voted 29-2 to freeze tuition rates at public universities for two years, then make schools meet performance benchmarks before raising them again.

Among those voting for Senate Bill 19 were Charles Schwertner of Georgetown, who represents Brazos County, and Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham.

Before the final vote, an amendment passed that would limit future tuition increases to no more than one percent over the rate of inflation. The amendment, offered by Schwertner, passed on a 20-11 vote. Supporters included Senator Kolkhorst.

After the final Senate vote, WTAW News received the following statement from Texas A&M University chancellor John Sharp: “It is punitive for schools in the Texas A&M System that have held tuition low and it rewards schools that have raised tuition the most.”

From the Associated Press:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas Senate has endorsed freezing tuition rates at public universities for two years and making schools meet performance benchmarks before raising them again.

Lawmakers have been targeting ways to reduce tuition costs that have skyrocketed since Texas deregulated rates in 2003. Tuition has risen nearly 150 percent while classroom spending has increased just 65 percent.

The Senate bill would also cap tuition increases at the rate of inflation plus 1 percent. It now goes to the Texas House.

The Senate also gave preliminary approval to eliminating a requirement that universities set aside 15 percent of tuition to be used for financial aid. The change wouldn’t reduce tuition but would give schools control over how they spend that money.

Senate Democrats objected, saying it would take money from poor students.

News release from State Senator Charles Schwertner, who represents Brazos County:

Today, the Texas Senate passed SB 19 by Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo), a bill to limit tuition growth at public universities and tie future tuition increases to performance.

Senator Charles Schwertner, MD (R-Georgetown), a longtime advocate for controlling tuition growth, offered an amendment to SB 19 that would limit future tuition increases at public universities to no more to 1% over the rate of inflation. The amendment was successfully adopted by a 20-11 vote. After the vote, Senator Schwertner released the following statement:

“This afternoon, the Texas Senate took a powerful step to stop skyrocketing tuition costs and keep a college education within the reach of all Texans. As most people know, I have been a vocal advocate of slowing tuition growth for many years and was extremely pleased to see such strong support for this issue in the Texas Senate.

“Since tuition was deregulated in 2003, the cost of higher education has more than doubled and designated tuition has increased an astounding 256%. This broken system is leaving a generation of students mired in debt and frustrated by a lack of economic opportunity.

“As amended, Senate Bill 19 will guarantee that future tuition increases at public colleges and universities are limited to no more than 1% over inflation. This change will restore a measure of accountability to higher education and ensure that a college education remains affordable and accessible for all Texas students.”