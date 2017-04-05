Texas Education Agency Announces Takeover Of Hearne ISD

HEARNE, Texas (AP) _ The state education commissioner is moving to replace the superintendent and school board of a rural Texas school district because it lacks “educational leadership” and is in violation of state and agency rules.

Commissioner Mike Morath says in a letter dated Monday that Superintendent Adrain Johnson and board members for the Hearne school district are failing to work together.

Morath also says board members have circumvented the board and taken action on their own, and operated a business office that lacked internal controls.

The state, meanwhile, has lowered the district’s accreditation.

A board of managers will be appointed to oversee operations in the district, which is northwest of College Station.

Johnson said in a statement to The Eagle newspaper that the district plans to contest the decision.