State Representative John Raney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 5th, 2017

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed the House budget, legislation regarding a cap on public university tuition increases, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 5.

