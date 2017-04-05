State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 5th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed the House budget, legislation regarding a cap on public university tuition increases, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 5.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
