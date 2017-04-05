No. 5 Texas A&M Softball hosts McNeese State Wednesday on Willy 1550

COLLEGE STATION – The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team welcomes McNeese State to the Aggie Softball Complex Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Aggies enter the contest with a 31-3 (9-2 SEC) record, while McNeese State is 25-12 (11-1 SLC).

Riley Sartain leads the Texas A&M offense with a .407 average and is tied for the team lead in home runs at seven with Tori Vidales and Kristen Cuyos , who has driven in a team-high 29 runs. The Aggies hold a 1.18 team ERA, led by Samantha Show (12-2, 1.01 ERA) and Trinity Harrington (9-1, 1.11). Lexi Smith holds a 9-0 record and a 1.17 ERA.

Last weekend, the Maroon and White defeated South Carolina, 5-2 and 16-0, in the first two games of the series, before game three was called off due to inclement weather. The 16 runs scored in Sunday’s contest was the most in a SEC game and ties the school record for most runs scored in a conference game.

Vidales led the way offensively, batting .800 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Vidales also drew four walks for a weekend OBP of .889. Show tossed a three-hit shutout, while Harrington gave up just one earned run in seven innings.

The Cowgirls are led by Erika Piancastelli, who is hitting .360 with seven home runs and 39 RBI, and Morgan Catron, who is batting .345 with seven dingers and 32 RBI. In the circle, Alexsandra Flores is 8-3 with a 1.55 ERA and 39 strikeouts.

Wednesday’s contest will be the 31st meeting between the two schools as the Aggies hold a 25-5 advantage. The two teams last met in 2014, in which Texas A&M won 11-3 on Feb. 15, but fell 4-2 on Feb. 14.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app, and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics