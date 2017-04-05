Congressman Bill Flores Announces WTAW Will Host One Of His Upcoming Town Hall Meetings

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed his upcoming town halls, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, the budget, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 5.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores040517

Bryan Broadcasting vice president and general manager Ben Downs says the company is honored to host Congressman Flores town hall on April 20 at the WTAW studio.

The host of WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, Scott Delucia, will host the program, where Flores will field questions from those who call, text, and through the Congressman’s Facebook page.

The program will also be available on video through Flores’s Facebook page.

Click below for comments from Ben Downs, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Additional information from Congressman Flores office on the upcoming town halls:

In keeping with his longstanding tradition of holding multiple town hall events throughout the year, U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) announced the details of his upcoming Spring Town Hall Events. On April 18th and 19th the Congressman will host telephone town hall meetings, and on April 20th, he will be holding a call-in radio town hall meeting. These events will also be broadcast on the Congressman’s Facebook page using Facebook Live.

“Given the interest we have in our town hall meetings, we have opted to use a medium which allows us to reach the maximum number of participants by connecting with thousands of constituents at each event. I look forward to holding these town hall events to provide the constituents of the 17th Congressional District an update on Congress, listen to their concerns and answer their questions,” Congressman Flores said.

Each telephone town hall meeting will target different regions within the 17th Congressional District. Participants will be able to ask the Congressman questions through the caller queue and through the comments section of the Facebook Live feed. Constituents can sign up to be added to the call list by visiting Flores.House.gov. Call-in information will be released prior to the event on social media and on the Congressman’s website.

WTAW Newstalk 1620 AM will be hosting the call-in radio town hall meeting. The station will broadcast the event over the air, on RadioAggieland.com, and stream video through Facebook Live. Participants will be able to submit questions to the radio host through email, voicemail, call-in and through the comments section of the Facebook Live feed. Further details of this event will be announced prior to the event through social media and the Congressman’s website.

Town Hall Events:

Telephone Town Hall

Southern Counties (Bastrop, Brazos, Burleson, Lee and Travis)

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Telephone Town Hall

Northern Counties (Falls, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam and Robertson)

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Call-in Radio Town Hall

Bryan/College Station – WTAW 1620 AM

Thursday, April 20, 2017

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

To be added to the Telephone Town Hall call list please visit Flores.House.gov.