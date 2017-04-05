Arrests For Driving Under The Influence With Children In The Vehicle & Keeping A U-Haul Truck

A Bryan woman was overheard on a jail phone yelling she almost killed her children. That’s after Bryan police arrested 28 year old Charlene Portis Saturday afternoon for driving while under the influence of K-2 with three children in her SUV. According to the arrest report, police were first alerted to a slow moving vehicle on Highway 21 near Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Another officer found the SUV had struck a pickup, which hit a garage on Louis Street. The children, ages three, four, and seven, were placed in the custody of another family member. Portis told officers only the three year old was in a car seat. As of Wednesday afternoon, Portis remained in the Brazos County jail in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan couple remains in the Brazos County jail following their arrests last weekend for the unauthorized use of a 26 foot long U-Haul truck. According to the arrest report from College Station police, the rental truck…which was fully loaded with household items…was supposed to have been returned on February 11th. Six weeks later, an officer on an unrelated traffic stop ran the license plate and learned it was reported stolen on March 19th. 42 year old Jill Whitaker and 32 year old Bobby Stowe Jr. said a third person had rented the truck, then she disappeared. Whitaker and Stowe were arrested after telling officers they had been driving the truck during the last month knowing it should have been returned.