Arconada Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the first time this season Texas A&M’s Jordi Arconada has been named SEC Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Arconada is riding a career-high 15-match win streak, triumphing over four top-100 opponents during the streak. The Buenos Aires native, clinched the Aggies’ victories over Ole Miss and Arkansas last weekend, his team-best 7th and 8th clinch victories of the season. The junior improved to 8-0 in SEC play, one of just three SEC players with eight wins, joining teammate Hady Habib as only players at 8-0 in the conference. Topped No. 26 Jose Salazar of Arkansas to earn his fifth, and highest, ranked win of the season, the five ranked wins is the most by Arconada in a single season in his career. Claimed his first two SEC wins on court two over the weekend, improving Arconada’s overall record to 17-3 this year and 15-1 in dual matches.

The honor was the fourth in the last five weeks for the Aggies as No. 8 Arthur Rinderknech , No. 123 AJ Catanzariti and Aleksandre Bakshi has earned Player of the Week status in that time. Additionally, the Maroon & White have captured Freshman of the Week honors three times, twice by Valentin Vacherot (Feb. 15 & March 1) and once by Hady Habib (March 8). The Aggies’ seven SEC honorees tops the league this season, with No. 13 Georgia (6), No. 20 South Carolina (3) and No. 18 Mississippi State (2) the only other schools to receive more than one honor.

Georgia’s Nathan Ponwith was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.

Arconada and the rest of the Aggies will take to the road next weekend, facing No. 18 Mississippi State Friday followed by a Sunday match-up at Auburn.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics