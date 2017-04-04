State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, April 4th, 2017
Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed equal pay, legislation regarding high speed train service and property rights, school choice, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 4.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 4 2017.