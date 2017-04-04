Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed equal pay, legislation regarding high speed train service and property rights, school choice, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 4.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

CharlesSchwertner040417

