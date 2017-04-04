Keuchel, Correa Lead Astros Over Mariners 3-0

HOUSTON (AP) _ Dallas Keuchel allowed two hits over seven innings, Luke

Gregerson and Ken Giles completed the three-hitter and the Houston Astros beat

the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday night in their opener.

George Springer became Houston’s first player since Terry Puhl in 1980 to lead

off the first game with a home run. Carlos Correa homered and drove in two runs

as Houston won on opening day for the fifth straight year.

Keuchel (1-0) went 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA last year after winning the AL Cy Young

Award in 2015. Winning on opening day for the third year in a row, he struck out

four. Giles allowed a hit and Giles walked one with three strikeouts for the

save.

Felix Hernandez (0-1), making his 10th opening day start, allowed two runs and

five hits while striking out six in five innings before leaving with tightness

in a groin.

The Astros return to action tonight at 7pm for game 2 with the Mariners at Minute Maid Park.