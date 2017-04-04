Home » Sports » Former Baylor Coach Bliss Out at SW Christian After Film

Former Baylor Coach Bliss Out at SW Christian After Film

Posted by Sports Tuesday, April 4th, 2017

BETHANY, Okla. (AP) _ Coach Dave Bliss has resigned from Southwestern Christian
following the release of a film looking at the men’s basketball scandal at
Baylor that included the death of a player at the hands of a teammate.

University President Reggies Wenyika said Monday the NAIA school would seek
“new leadership in a manner that is consistent with the university’s beliefs,
standards and policies.”

In 2003, Bliss stepped down at Baylor after it was revealed he encouraged
players to lie about a Bears player who had been killed by a teammate. Bliss was
trying to cover up NCAA violations involving Patrick Dennehy after he was
murdered by Carlton Dotson.

A recent documentary on “Showtime” includes Bliss’s assertions that Dennehy
was a drug dealer.

In May of 2010, Bliss became dean of students, athletic director, and Head men’s basketball coach at Allen Academy in Bryan.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114457

Posted by on Apr 4 2017. Filed under Sports.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-