UPDATE: Bryan School Board Officially Hires New Superintendent

The Bryan school district’s new superintendent will continue two jobs for another two weeks.

After the Bryan ISD school board unanimously voted to hire Christie Whitbeck, board president Trey Moore says she received a three year contract with a base salary the first year of $215,700 dollars.

Dr. Whitbeck’s first full day in BISD is April 17.

Click HERE to be directed to the Bryan ISD board meeting video from the BISD website.

Click below for interviews with Christie Whitbeck and Trey Moore, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Original story:

The Bryan school board Monday night unanimously voted to hire Dr. Christie Whitbeck as superintendent.

Whitbeck’s first official day in Bryan ISD is April 17.

During the last three weeks after she was named the sole finalist, she has been in town house hunting and setting her calendar.

Whitbeck says a two part process involves what staff will be telling her and what the data is showing her.

Following the board vote, a crowd district officials estimated at 100 gathered to meet Dr. Whitbeck at a reception in the lobby of the district’s performing arts center.

Board president Trey Moore thanked those who attended the reception, adding he was thrilled to see the turnout from the community in addition to BISD employees.

Hear from Christie Whitbeck and Trey Moore on WTAW News Tuesday during The Infomaniacs and interviews during the 5 p.m. newshour.

News release from Bryan ISD:

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted tonight to name Dr. Christie Whitbeck as superintendent of Bryan ISD. Following the vote, Board President Trey Moore introduced Whitbeck to the community and welcomed more than 100 guests to her welcome reception.

The new superintendent greeted students, parents, community members and staff, sharing her excitement for her new position. Whitbeck thanked the board for the opportunity to serve and praised the floral design, culinary arts, orchestra and other student groups who provided hospitality, food and entertainment for the evening. She announced her first day on the job as April 17 and expressed excitement about the activities she has planned for her first 100 days.

Whitbeck will visit all campuses, speak with principals, meet with other staff and assume oversight of the major initiatives underway in the District, including bond construction, grade realignment, new attendance zones and more.

Whitbeck served as deputy superintendent for Fort Bend ISD (FBISD) from 2013 to 2017 and has more than 32 years of experience in public education. While in Fort Bend, she oversaw major District initiatives and assisted in passing a $500 million bond to benefit schools. She assisted the superintendent directly and served as his liaison for community engagement initiatives. She chaired the Academic Advisory Council and led the development of multiple FBISD initiatives such as the FBISD Global Exchange, truancy prevention and leadership development. She was responsible for planning and designing a Career Technology Center and a New School Task Force for the district’s 75 campuses, 74,000 students and 10,000 employees.

Prior to serving at Fort Bend ISD, Whitbeck served two years as assistant superintendent of academics in Alvin ISD. She led elementary and secondary campuses, overseeing curriculum, technology, federal programs, special education, fine arts, assessment and other areas for the district’s 19,000 students and 23 campuses.

From 1989 to 2011, Whitbeck served as principal and specialized in opening new campuses and hiring staff in Katy ISD for Seven Lakes High School, Cinco Ranch Junior High and Roosevelt Alexander Elementary. Under her watch, Seven Lakes High School went on to become a TEA Exemplary High School and a Newsweek Top 1,500 Public High School (Top 2 percent). Cinco Ranch Junior High was named a Texas Exemplary School and a Texas Recognized School.

From 1992 to 1998, she served as principal of Winborn Elementary in Katy ISD. The school became a Texas Blue Ribbon School, an Exemplary School, a Distinguished Title One School and was recognized with the Governor’s Performance Gain Award under her leadership.

Whitbeck earned her first post in school administration in 1989 as assistant principal of Cimarron Elementary in Katy, a position she held from 1989 to 1992. She served as a language arts specialist, team leader and teacher in Alief ISD before earning her first promotion.

Whitbeck is credited with leading Fort Bend ISD from having 33 Performance-Based Monitoring Analysis System schools “staged” for special education to zero schools tagged with the negative mark. She enjoys mentoring educators of all levels, including helping to groom the next generation of assistant superintendents, principals and assistant principals.

Whitbeck earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State University in 1982. She obtained a master’s degree in administration supervision and a mid-management certification from the University of Houston in 1987. She earned her Ph.D. at Texas A&M University in 2011 in public school administration (suma cum laude).