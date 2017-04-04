AL Champion Indians Rally in 9th, Win Opener 8-5 at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Abraham Almonte hit a tiebreaker in a three-run ninth

inning, and the Cleveland Indians opened their American League title defense by

rallying for an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Making his first opening-day start for Texas, Yu Darvish had a 5-1 lead behind

Rougned Odor, who homered twice and drove in four runs in his first two at-bats

since a new contract last week that the Rangers sealed with two horses.

Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland’s new slugger, tied the score 5-5 with an

eighth-inning homer off Matt Bush, and the Indians went ahead against Sam Dyson,

who had 38 saves last season.

Andrew Miller (1-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Cody Allen got the

save by striking out the side around Elvis Andrus’ triple.

The Rangers look for redemption in Arlington tonight in game 2 with the Indians, First pitch is at 7pm.