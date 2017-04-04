AL Champion Indians Rally in 9th, Win Opener 8-5 at Texas

AL Champion Indians Rally in 9th, Win Opener 8-5 at TexasSports Tuesday, April 4th, 2017
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Abraham Almonte hit a tiebreaker in a three-run ninth
inning, and the Cleveland Indians opened their American League title defense by
rallying for an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
Making his first opening-day start for Texas, Yu Darvish had a 5-1 lead behind
Rougned Odor, who homered twice and drove in four runs in his first two at-bats
since a new contract last week that the Rangers sealed with two horses.
Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland’s new slugger, tied the score 5-5 with an
eighth-inning homer off Matt Bush, and the Indians went ahead against Sam Dyson,
who had 38 saves last season.
Andrew Miller (1-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Cody Allen got the
save by striking out the side around Elvis Andrus’ triple.
The Rangers look for redemption in Arlington tonight in game 2 with the Indians, First pitch is at 7pm.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114456