Aggies Roll to 7-3 Win vs. Dallas Baptist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Dallas Baptist Patriots, 7-3, Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggie bats sprinkled runs throughout the game, scoring in four of the eight innings. On the other side Texas A&M pitching didn’t allow a Patriot baserunner to score as all Dallas Baptist runs came on solo homers.

John Doxakis got the start for the fifth time on the season. The freshman’s only blemish came in the second on a solo dinger off the bat of Camden Duzenack. Doxakis worked into the fourth before he was relieved by Cason Sherrod (3-1). He finished with one strikeout over 3.1 innings of work.

A&M (20-10) took the lead with a two-run third that began with Walker Pennington reaching via a one-out error . The Aggies strung three hits together including a pair of RBI singles from Nick Choruby and Logan Foster. A caught stealing and a flyout limited the Aggies to the couple of runs.

The Aggies added to their lead in the fourth beginning with Austin Homan working a walk. Choruby sacrificed him to second and Homan advanced to third on a wild pitch. Braden Shewmake plated Homan for his team-leading 35th RBI of the season.

Dallas Baptist’s (18-10) starting pitcher MD Johnson (0-1) was relieved in the fourth. He finished the game with five strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.

The Patriots put up their second solo homer of the game in the sixth, this time from Austin Listi. After two more Pats reached the Aggies called on their second reliever of the game, Kaylor Chafin, who maneuvered out of the jam. Sherrod worked 2.0 innings striking out a pair on his way to his third win of the season.

The Aggies posted a three-run sixth to open up a comfy lead on the Patriots. Hunter Coleman began the frame with a single and was sacrificed to second by George Janca. A couple of miscues by Dallas Baptist scored Coleman and put two Aggies on. Homan scored one on a double and Choruby brought in the sixth run via an RBI groundout. The Aggies would tag an insurance run on in the eighth, bringing the final tally to seven.

Dallas Baptist, who came into the day eighth in the nation in homers, would put up one more solo shot in the ninth before Mitchell Kilkenny closed the door on the 7-3 victory.

The bookends of the Aggie order came in handy for home team on the night. Choruby finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBI out of the leadoff spot and Homan went 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of runs scored in the nine-hole.

Next up, the 11th-ranked Auburn Tigers travel to College Station for a three game set beginning on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

