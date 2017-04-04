Aggies Earn 10 All-SEC Honors

Aggies Earn 10 All-SEC HonorsSports Tuesday, April 4th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M Equestrian team earned 10 All-SEC honors, the conference announced Tuesday.
Avery Ellis was voted as the SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Year and headlined the Horsemanship Team with teammates Sarah Orsak and Kaci Fisher. Ellis posted a team-best 10-1-1 record and four MOPs on the season. Fisher tallied 10 wins along with five MOPs, while Orsak ranked close behind after going 7-5 in her sophomore season.
Madison Bohman, Haley Franc and Sarah Kate Grider were named to the Reining Team. Bohman and Grider tied for the team lead with eight wins as Bohman recorded three MOP honors and Grider earned one. Franc finished the regular season with seven wins and two MOPs.
Rachael Hake represented the Aggies on the Equitation over Fences team, and was joined by Rebekah Chenelle, who also was named to the Equitation on the Flat Team. Hake tallied an impressive 10-2 record in the regular season with a MOP. Chenelle led Texas A&M’s Flat squad with eight victories, while being named MOP twice. In Fences, the Hebron, Conn., native finished with a 7-5 record and a MOP.
The Aggies return to action in the first round of the NCEA Championship against Delaware State on April 13 in Waco, Texas.
SEC Yearly Awards
Coach of the Year: Meghan Boenig, Georgia
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Bailey Mierzejewski, South Carolina
Equitation Over Fences Rider of the Year: Meg O’Mara, Georgia
Equitation On The Flat Rider of the Year: Meg O’Mara, Georgia
Horsemanship Rider of the Year: Avery Ellis, Texas A&M
Reining Rider of the Year: Carolina Gute, South Carolina
Freshman Equitation Over Fences Rider of the Year: Sydney Hutchins, Georgia
Freshman Equitation On The Flat Rider of the Year: Sydney Hutchins, Georgia
Freshman Horsemanship Rider of the Year: Kara Kaufmann, Auburn
Freshman Reining Rider of the Year: Carolina Gute, South Carolina
Equitation Over Fences All-SEC Team
Ashley Foster, Auburn
Caitlin Boyle, Auburn
Meg O’Mara, Georgia
Madison Sellman, South Carolina
Sydney Smith, South Carolina
Rachael Hake, Texas A&M
Rebekah Chenelle, Texas A&M
Equitation On The Flat All-SEC Team
Tory Hoft, Auburn
Hayley Iannotti, Auburn
Ashley Foster, Auburn
Meg O’Mara, Georgia
Chloe Schmidt, South Carolina
Rebekah Chenelle, Texas A&M
Horsemanship All-SEC Team
Kara Kaufmann, Auburn
Bailey Anderson, Georgia
Bailey Mierzejewski, South Carolina
Sarah Orsak, Texas A&M
Kaci Fisher, Texas A&M
Avery Ellis, Texas A&M
Reining All-SEC Team
Alexa Rivard, Auburn
Claudia Spreng, Georgia
Caroline Gute, South Carolina
Haley Franc, Texas A&M
Sarah Kate Grider, Texas A&M
Madison Bohman, Texas A&M
Equitation Over Fences SEC All-Freshman Team
Sydney Hutchins, Georgia
Madison Sellman, South Carolina
Equitation Over Flat SEC All-Freshman Team
Sydney Hutchins, Georgia
Madison Sellman, South Carolina
Horsemanship SEC All-Freshman Team
Kara Kaufmann, Auburn
Reining SEC All-Freshman Team
Caroline Gute, South Carolina
Jordan Scott, South Carolina
