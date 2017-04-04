Aggies Earn 10 All-SEC Honors

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M Equestrian team earned 10 All-SEC honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

Avery Ellis was voted as the SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Year and headlined the Horsemanship Team with teammates Sarah Orsak and Kaci Fisher . Ellis posted a team-best 10-1-1 record and four MOPs on the season. Fisher tallied 10 wins along with five MOPs, while Orsak ranked close behind after going 7-5 in her sophomore season.

Madison Bohman , Haley Franc and Sarah Kate Grider were named to the Reining Team. Bohman and Grider tied for the team lead with eight wins as Bohman recorded three MOP honors and Grider earned one. Franc finished the regular season with seven wins and two MOPs.

Rachael Hake represented the Aggies on the Equitation over Fences team, and was joined by Rebekah Chenelle , who also was named to the Equitation on the Flat Team. Hake tallied an impressive 10-2 record in the regular season with a MOP. Chenelle led Texas A&M’s Flat squad with eight victories, while being named MOP twice. In Fences, the Hebron, Conn., native finished with a 7-5 record and a MOP.

The Aggies return to action in the first round of the NCEA Championship against Delaware State on April 13 in Waco, Texas.

To learn more about the Aggie equestrian team, log onto 12thman.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter.

SEC Yearly Awards

Coach of the Year: Meghan Boenig, Georgia

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Bailey Mierzejewski, South Carolina

Equitation Over Fences Rider of the Year: Meg O’Mara, Georgia

Equitation On The Flat Rider of the Year: Meg O’Mara, Georgia

Horsemanship Rider of the Year: Avery Ellis , Texas A&M

Reining Rider of the Year: Carolina Gute, South Carolina

Freshman Equitation Over Fences Rider of the Year: Sydney Hutchins, Georgia

Freshman Equitation On The Flat Rider of the Year: Sydney Hutchins, Georgia

Freshman Horsemanship Rider of the Year: Kara Kaufmann, Auburn

Freshman Reining Rider of the Year: Carolina Gute, South Carolina

Equitation Over Fences All-SEC Team

Ashley Foster, Auburn

Caitlin Boyle, Auburn

Meg O’Mara, Georgia

Madison Sellman, South Carolina

Sydney Smith, South Carolina

Rachael Hake , Texas A&M

Rebekah Chenelle , Texas A&M

Equitation On The Flat All-SEC Team

Tory Hoft, Auburn

Hayley Iannotti, Auburn

Ashley Foster, Auburn

Meg O’Mara, Georgia

Chloe Schmidt, South Carolina

Rebekah Chenelle , Texas A&M

Horsemanship All-SEC Team

Kara Kaufmann, Auburn

Bailey Anderson, Georgia

Bailey Mierzejewski, South Carolina

Sarah Orsak , Texas A&M

Kaci Fisher , Texas A&M

Avery Ellis , Texas A&M

Reining All-SEC Team

Alexa Rivard, Auburn

Claudia Spreng, Georgia

Caroline Gute, South Carolina

Haley Franc , Texas A&M

Sarah Kate Grider , Texas A&M

Madison Bohman , Texas A&M

Equitation Over Fences SEC All-Freshman Team

Sydney Hutchins, Georgia

Madison Sellman, South Carolina

Equitation Over Flat SEC All-Freshman Team

Sydney Hutchins, Georgia

Madison Sellman, South Carolina

Horsemanship SEC All-Freshman Team

Kara Kaufmann, Auburn

Reining SEC All-Freshman Team

Caroline Gute, South Carolina

Jordan Scott, South Carolina

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics