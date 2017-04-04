Aggie Baseball to host Dallas Baptist Tuesday night on Sportsradio 1150 and the Zone 102.7 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies start a five-game homestand Tuesday when they host the Dallas Baptist Patriots in a 6:32 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies enter the fray winners of four of their last five games. Over the span, Nick Choruby is leading the squad at the plate, batting .429 (9-for-21) with five runs, one double, two home runs and three RBI. Walker Pennington and Cole Bedford have a team-high five RBI during the stretch.

Dating back to the 2014 season, the Aggies have won 36 of their last 39 midweek contests, including a 7-1 mark in 2017. This season, the bullpen has been the key to the Aggies’ midweek success. They’ve worked 49.2 innings, posting a 1.63 ERA and holding opponents to a .188 batting average. The bullpen is 7-0 with one save in the midweek contests.

Sophomore Mitchell Kilkenny has begun to look comfortable in the closer role for the Aggies. In his last four outings, Kilkenny has scattered two hits and one walk while striking out three in 5.1 scoreless innings, picking up two saves. The right-hander started the season in the weekend rotation, going 2-1 with a 4.01 ERA in five starts.

The game will be available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone.





PROMOTIONS

Annual Pull Out Day Game

· A unique Texas A&M University tradition, Pull Out Day is a large-scale event where sophomores are allowed to “pull-out” the junior privilege of “whooping”

· As part of this tradition, students head over to Blue Bell Park for a baseball game following their schedule Pull Out Day festivities

· A member of Class Councils will throw out the first pitch

Tuesday’s are Baseball Bingo at Blue Bell Park (presented by Dairy Queen)

· All fans are encouraged to participate in Dairy Queen Baseball Bingo each Tuesday home game for a chance to win Aggie Athletics gear and more

· Visit the Diamond Darlings at Guest Services to pick up your Bingo card



TEXAS A&M AGGIES (19-10, 3-6 SEC) vs. DALLAS BAPTIST PATRIOTS (18-9, 3-0 MVC)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas





PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #14 John Doxakis (Fr., LHP, 1-1, 5.54 ERA) vs. #34 M.D. Johnson (So., RHP, 0-0, 5.94 ERA)

SCHEDULE Tuesday, 6:32 p.m. RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) LIVE VIDEO SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Will Johnson (play-by-play), Mark Johnson (color analyst) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS 12thMan.com/tamustats.com (mobile devices) RANKINGS Texas A&M – unranked; Dallas Baptist – unranked SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 27-8

