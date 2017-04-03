Rockets, Without Harden, Send Suns to 12th Straight Loss

PHOENIX (AP) _ Patrick Beverley scored a career-high 26 points and the Houston

Rockets sent the Phoenix Suns to their 12th straight loss with a 123-116 victory

Sunday night despite not having James Harden in the lineup.

Harden was ruled out with acute viral syndrome, the team announced before the

game. He had not missed a game all season and entered Sunday tied for second in

the league in scoring at 29.2 points per game.

Beverley played despite a sore right ankle and scored 11 of his points in the

third quarter. Lou Williams scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter,

and Troy Williams, called up from the D-League early Sunday, scored 18 of his

career-high 21 points in the first half.

Tyler Ulis finished with a career-best 34 points for the Suns, who were swept

in a season series by the Rockets for the first time in franchise history. At

22-56, Phoenix has the West’s worst record by a half-game below the Los Angeles

Lakers.