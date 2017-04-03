Renovating Bombers Baseball Field And Aquatic Center Part of Bryan City Project Update

Renovating Bombers Baseball Field And Aquatic Center Part of Bryan City Project UpdateFeatured Stories, News Monday, April 3rd, 2017
The last Bryan city council meeting included an update on various city projects.
The list from city manager Kean Register included the renovation of the baseball field where the Brazos Valley Bombers play and the ongoing construction at the Bryan Aquatic Center.
Click below for comments from Kean Register.032917-city-of-Bryan-project-update-from-Kean-Register.mp3
