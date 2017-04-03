Local Non-Profit Moving To Former Bryan Armory Vehicle Maintenance Building

The day after the Bryan city council approved rezoning what can be done at the former Army Reserve armory property by the Bombers baseball field, the council approves a long term lease with a local non-profit.

The board president of the faith based volunteer organization Mobility Worldwide of the Brazos Valley…Margot Newcomb…thanked the council for the ten year lease of the former armory’s vehicle maintenance building.

Newcomb says they plan to move the week of April 13th.

The council unanimously approved the rezoning and the lease. The lease was approved as part of a special council meeting that took seconds to complete.

Mobility Worldwide, which had operated the last seven years in space donated by Twin City Mission, has more than 50 volunteers building three wheeled carts that are hand cranked, for use by disabled people in developing countries.

Newcomb says anyone interested in volunteering can contact them through their website or sending an email to mobilitybrazosvalley@mobilitybrazosvalley.org.

