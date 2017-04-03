Leonard’s 25 Points Help Spurs Hold off Jazz, 109-103

Leonard’s 25 Points Help Spurs Hold off Jazz, 109-103Sports Monday, April 3rd, 2017
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and seven assists, and the San
Antonio Spurs held off the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Sunday in a matchup of
postseason-bound teams.
The Jazz closed to 102-98 on Joe Johnson’s 16-footer with 2:06 remaining that
capped a 10-0 run. Leonard then blocked a shot by 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert to
help San Antonio preserve the victory.
Gobert had 19 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Boris Diaw scored 19
points, making all nine of his shots against his former team.
Utah (47-30) leads the Los Angeles Clippers (47-31) by a half-game for the
Western Conference’s No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the opening round.
San Antonio (59-17) is second in the West behind Golden State.
