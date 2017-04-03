Hill Tabbed SEC Pitcher Of The Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas—Texas A&M junior standout Brigham Hill was named SEC Pitcher of the Week the league announced Monday.

Hill was honored for his effort in last Thursday’s 4-0 win at No. 8 LSU. He scattered three hits and two walks while striking out seven in 8.0 innings, the longest outing of his career. The Nacogdoches, Texas native was seldom threatened in the contest, not allowing a runner to reach second base in his eight innings of work. In addition, Hill did not allow a leadoff man aboard until the seventh inning.

On the year, Hill is 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA, .205 opponent batting average and 52 strikeouts in 45.0 innings. His 52 strikeouts rank fourth in the SEC.

For his career, Hill is 15-4 with a 2.86 ERA and one save. He has 174 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .236 batting average in 160.2 innings.

It marks the first SEC Pitcher of the Week honor for the Aggies this season. Hill is the fourth Texas A&M pitcher to garner the accolade, joining Grayson Long, who earned the award on two separate occasions, along with Daniel Mengden and Kyle Simonds .

The Aggies resume play Tuesday at 6:30 pm when they face the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics