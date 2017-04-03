Arrests For Driving Stolen Riding Mower & C-Store Armed Robbery

Recent arrests by Texas A&M police has included catching a wrong way driver on a stolen riding lawn mower. According to the arrest report, a UPD officer saw 24 year old Joshua Holmes of College Station on the $13,000 dollar mower going north in the southbound lane of Bizzell near Lubbock and without displaying a slow moving vehicle triangle. During the daytime traffic stop, Holmes told the officer he needed to get to work and College Station police did not stop him. After UPD discovered the mower was stolen two days earlier, Holmes was arrested for theft and possession of stolen property. Two weeks after his arrest, Holmes posted a $5,000 dollar bond and was released from jail.

A Bryan man has been arrested for the fourth time in the last eight months. According to online jail records, 27 year old Justin Hemphill was arrested last July for failing to register as a sex offender. He was released two days later, only to be arrested in December for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released from jail the next day, but returned four months later on two new charges. Hemphill is accused of the armed robbery at Rana convenience store in Bryan two weeks ago. And he is accused of attempting to force his way into his former girlfriend’s apartment in College Station last November. Hemphill is held on bonds totaling $121,000 dollars.