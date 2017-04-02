Women’s Golf Shoots 304 In Final Round Of Clemson Invitational

SUNSET, S.C.- The No. 18 Texas A&M women’s golf teams shot a 16-over 304 in the final round of the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee. Bianca Fabrizio led the Aggies with a final round 72.

Despite fielding a lineup of just four golfers in the last two rounds, meaning the Aggies could not afford to drop their worst score, Texas A&M finished 13th in a tough field that included six top 25 schools and 11 top 50 schools.

Fabrizio and Maddie Szeryk led the Aggies individually at the tournament, each finishing tied for 29th with a 220 (+4). Szeryk finished the tournament with a 4-over 76 on the par 72 / 6,260 yard course.

Andrea Jonama shot a final round 76 (+4) to finish tied for 56th at 226 (+10). Thanya Pattamakijsakul shot an 8-over 80 in the final round and posted a 22-over 238 for the tournament to finish tied for 88th.

The Aggies return to action on April 10-11 at the Brickyard Collegiate in Macon, Ga.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics